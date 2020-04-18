Woman Raising Wild Squirrel After Nursing It Back To Health During Quarantine

It was round the clock care and just doing my best to keep her comfortable. I figured if she passed, at least she would have some peace and be comfortable instead of being a larger animals prey.

I cleaned out her eye infection every day with warm water and a sterile q-tip. Then I’d apply antibiotic ointment several times a day to fight the infection.

One day the giant gnarly scab that took up half her face fell off. There was a noticeable difference in her demeanor after that! Even though that eye is blind, she wasn’t in pain anymore and I was very apparent.