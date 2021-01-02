Woman Reunites With Dog She Thought Was Dead After Eight Years Skylor's Animal Rescue North Wales/Facebook

The new year began with a miracle for one dog owner in Wales when she was reunited with her beloved Shih Tzu after almost eight years.

Seven years and eight months ago, Magdalena Klubczuk, from Connah’s Quay, North Wales, returned home from work to find her dog Roxy had vanished from her garden.

The distraught woman spent weeks searching for her pup and calling local veterinary hospitals, but her efforts proved unsuccessful.

Dog missing for eight years reunited with owner Skylor's Animal Rescue North Wales/Facebook

Roxy was microchipped and had a collar with her owner’s details, suggesting anyone who found her would be able to get in touch. Eventually, Klubczuk gave up hope she would ever be reunited with Roxy and presumed the three-year-old dog had either been stolen or passed away.

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve 2020, when a now-10-year-old Roxy was spotted running through the streets of north Wales. She was taken to Skylor’s Animal Rescue, where manager Dawn Taylor scanned the dog to see if she had a microchip.

Taylor was able to get the contact details for Klubczuk and get in touch, though at first the 35-year-old woman refused to believe the lost dog was really hers, the Daily Post reports.

Woman Reunites With Dog She Thought Was Dead After Eight Years Skylor's Animal Rescue North Wales/Facebook

Recalling the moment she got the good news, Klubczuk said:

When I received the phone call I told them it was not possible. When she explained I couldn’t even speak I was that shocked. We’ve spent all these years thinking she was dead. I was just in total disbelief. I actually told her it wasn’t possible because my dog was next to me on the sofa, then I realised she was talking about Roxy!

Klubczuk described their reunion as ’emotional’, adding: ‘I felt like she recognised me when she saw me.’

The owner said the dog looks ‘well’, but ‘very skinny’. Unfortunately, Taylor discovered a mammary tumour during an inspection of Roxy, so Klubczuk plans to take her to the vet.

Skylor’s Animal Rescue shared Roxy’s story on Facebook, where social media users were quick to celebrate the dog’s safe return. Following the response, the rescue centre announced it wanted to help raise funds to pay for Roxy’s treatment.

Dog owner reunited with pet after eight years Skylor's Animal Rescue North Wales/Facebook

The organisation wrote:

So far it’s £65. Please if you could spare a couple pound towards helping. That would be great.

Skylor’s Animal Rescue used Roxy’s story as an example of the importance of microchipping pets, stressing that the microchip should be ‘up to date with all contact details, even when you move’.

For owners looking for lost dogs, it recommended reporting pets to your local dog warden, vets and rescue centres as well as putting up posts on social media.

Roxy is now staying with one of Klubczuk’s friends until the owner can safely introduce her to her Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Hopefully the pair will soon be back together for good.