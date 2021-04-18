unilad
Woman Says She Spotted ‘Baby Dinosaur’ Running Across Yard

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Apr 2021 17:52
Woman Says She Spotted 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Across YardFOX 35 Orlando/YouTube

A Florida woman has claimed to have spotted a ‘baby dinosaur’ running across her yard in the dead of night.

Cristina Ryan, of Palm Beach, was in for a surprise when she spotted the mysterious creature on her security footage.

It’s unclear exactly what sort of animal this is, however it honestly doesn’t look unlike a baby dinosaur newly escaped from Jurassic Park

You can check out the footage for yourself below:

Speaking with Fox 13, Cristina said:

Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way. Maybe I’ve watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!

Cristina remained adamant that she wasn’t just looking at a large bird, noting its raptor-like appearance:

Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense — since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure? Lol. I’m sticking with raptor myself.

Those who’ve seen the video have come up with all sorts of theories as to what exactly was dashing about in Cristina’s yard, from ‘an iguana with its head stuck in a plastic container’ to a ‘dog wearing a doggie rain coat or poncho’.

Meanwhile, thoughts on the UNILAD desk range from a peacock to a plucky pangolin which had somehow made its way to Florida from Costa Rica. However, I for one am not ruling out raptor just yet. Could the filming for Jurassic World: Dominion gone horribly, terrifyingly wrong?

Topics: Animals, Florida

