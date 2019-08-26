Woman Terrified When Dozens Of Baby Spiders Hatch On Bedroom Ceiling

Deadline News

A young woman got the fright of her life when she found more than 40 spiders crawling their way across her bedroom ceiling.

21-year-old Rebecca Paul, from Newtongrange, Midlothian, caught on camera the moment ’40 baby spiders’ hatched on her ceiling, before they made their way across her room.

Posting the video to social media, Rebecca said she was ‘ready to be homeless’ after the creepy invasion.

Check it out:

Rebecca ended up using a vacuum cleaner to suck up the little eight-legged creatures, as well as using a fair amount of insect spray in the process.

As the video shows, not only were dozens of baby spiders wandering around the place, but two adult spiders are also visible.

The 21-year-old can be heard saying ‘That is actually the fear’ as she films the arachnids.

Posting the video on Twitter, Rebecca wrote:

You’ve no had a worse Sunday than me. Spider just gave birth on my ceiling. No being dramatic but that’s me officially ready to be homeless.

Upon seeing the video, other Twitter users were equally horrified.

BURN THAT FUCKING HOUSE DOWN NOW!!! 😱😱😱 — Addddrrrriiiiiaaaann (@adyraff4) August 26, 2019

One replied:

That’s not a f*****g spider. That’s an 8 legged beast that you expect to see in a horror film. Fs.

Another said:

That’s not your room now. That’s their room. Literally leave that room and never return

Another added: ‘omg I’d actually die’. While someone else said: ‘Just burn the house down at that point.’

Rebecca Paul/Twitter

Unfortunately, Rebecca said there had not been a happy ending to the incident.

She added:

I estimate around 40 baby spiders and two adult spiders were in the room. We removed them by vacuuming them up. My mum vacuumed them up as I was too scared and I haven’t emptied the vacuum yet.

Still, it could be worse. Spare a thought for Susie Torres, who believed she had water in her ear, but which turned out to be a venomous brown recluse spider living there instead.

Fortunately, doctors were able to confirm the poisonous spider hadn’t bitten her, and were able to eventually get the spider out.

Susie told 41 Action News:

[The doctor] ran out and said I’m going to get a couple more people. She then said, ‘I think you have an insect in there’.

After using a few specialist tools – not a vacuum cleaner – the doctors were able to safely remove the eight-legged intruder.

It seems those spiders can get everywhere.

