Leeds Woman To Save Thousands Of Animals By Opening Shelter For Disabled Dogs

Ninety per cent of disabled dogs that are seen by vets are euthanised unnecessarily, so there must be literally thousands of disabled dogs killed in the UK every year.

Many owners can’t cope with the idea of a disabled dog or don’t know how to care for them. But they can be taught what to do and so many dogs could be saved from needless deaths.

There are so many disabled dogs in shelters that people don’t adopt but we can help them and get them walking again or get them the right equipment to have an enjoyable life.

I have a disabled dog myself who I adopted and found wheels for and she is the happiest dog I have ever seen.