Leeds Woman To Save Thousands Of Animals By Opening Shelter For Disabled Dogs
A kindhearted woman intends to save the lives of thousands of dogs through launching Britain’s first animal centre for dogs with disabilities.
Victoria Bryceson, 33, was inspired after rescuing her beautiful German Shepherd Ella, a three-legged stray who is living proof that dogs with disabilities can and do go on to live happy lives.
After being given plenty of love and care, Victoria says Ella – who gets about with the use of wheels – has since blossomed into one of the happiest dogs she has ever encountered. Now Victoria has plans for other disabled dogs to follow in Ella’s paw prints, giving those who may otherwise have been euthanized a second chance at life.
A fund of over £50,000 has already been raised for the centre, which will offer rehabilitation to some of Britain’s most vulnerable animals before they find their forever homes.
However, plans to convert Victoria’s bungalow in Leeds into a doggy haven have sadly been placed on hold for now in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Victoria, who founded Carlisle-based animal welfare charity Miracle’s Mission, said:
Ninety per cent of disabled dogs that are seen by vets are euthanised unnecessarily, so there must be literally thousands of disabled dogs killed in the UK every year.
Many owners can’t cope with the idea of a disabled dog or don’t know how to care for them. But they can be taught what to do and so many dogs could be saved from needless deaths.
There are so many disabled dogs in shelters that people don’t adopt but we can help them and get them walking again or get them the right equipment to have an enjoyable life.
I have a disabled dog myself who I adopted and found wheels for and she is the happiest dog I have ever seen.
Once up and running, the specialist home will be staffed by trained carers, who will be able to provide veterinary assessments, MRIs and surgeries, as well as life-changing prosthetics and wheels.
The centre will also include a sensory garden, so that the future pets can partake in daily physiotherapy and hydrotherapy to get them up and about. They will also benefit from daily massages and tens machine stimulation.
Victoria reportedly already has a waiting list of 60 canines, who are all suffering from disabilities, missing limbs or paralysis.
According to Victoria:
The animals coming into our care will initially be stray dogs with nowhere else to go and no one else to help them.
They will either have been born with some sort of condition, such as a bent leg that they can’t walk on or they will have been in an accident.
Following a period of emotional, mental and physical rehabilitation, the dogs will hopefully find loving homes of their own, with the workers at Miracle’s Mission finding people to foster the animals.
Victoria is currently crowdfunding for the centre, and is already one quarter of the way to reaching her fundraising target.
However, she still requires £150,000 to make this beautiful idea a reality; with money required to cover the costs of specialised equipment and building work.
Victoria said:
The response has been great and we were all set to start work this summer but that has now been put on hold. But we hope we can be ready for the end of the year or the start of 2021.
So many people in this country can’t cope with the idea of having a disabled dog and so turn to euthanasia.
We need to change that because they don’t know that help is out there and these dogs can lead the happiest of lives.
This centre will prove that dogs with wheels or prosthetics can be just as jubilant as fully bodied pets.
You can make a donation to the Miracle’s Mission Disabled Animal Centre here
