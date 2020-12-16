Woman Travels 600 Miles To Reunite With Dog She Lost Nearly Three Years Ago @mariahmayflower/TikTok

A woman has been reunited with her beloved dog, almost three years after he was stolen from her home.

The woman, who goes by the name of Mariah Mayflower on TikTok, had been on vacation when her house was broken into and Hannibal the pooch was stolen.

Mariah launched a huge social media appeal, and even appeared on television in a bid to try and track Hannibal down, but sadly he couldn’t be found.

Check out her story here:

It wasn’t until two and a half years later, when Mariah had moved 600 miles away to Tennessee, that she got a call from a friend to say they’d spotted a pooch who looked like Hannibal on a dog charity fostering site.

So, Mariah set off on the 600 mile journey, hoping to be reunited with her four-legged baby, and much to her joy – it was him!

In clip you can see Hannibal visibly instantly recognised his human, as his tail began uncontrollably wagging and he leapt all over Mariah.

‘It’s been a long road without you, but I’m so happy you’re home,’ she wrote alongside the TikTok, calling it a ‘Christmas miracle.’

Mariah has since launched a GoFundMe page after discovering a mass on Hannibal’s neck. The pooch needs to have surgery to remove the mass and have a biopsy on it, so Mariah is raising money to go towards his treatment.

‘Two and a half year ago, Hannibal was taken from his family, after their house was broken into. Recently reunited with his family after so long he was found with a mass on his neck,’ the GoFundMe description reads.

‘He needs surgery to get it removed and biopsied to make sure it isn’t serious. His family has already lost so much time with him. We know it’s Christmas and so many people are struggling right now but anything helps!’

In a later post, Mariah responded to a comment telling people to microchip their pets to try and avoid heartache like this in the future.

‘So, I was 16 when I got him and he was three years old when he got stolen. At the time I did not know about microchipping, he was my first ever dog and he will definitely be getting microchipped now,’ she said.

‘I don’t think it would have avoided him getting stolen, but I definitely think it would have brought him back to me sooner and I definitely think everybody should get their dogs microchipped.’

We do love a happy ending. Here’s to wishing Hannibal speedy recovery.

You can donate to his GoFundMe here.