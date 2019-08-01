Woman Who Keeps Sleeping Through Alarm Finds Out Cat Is To Blame

ViralHog

The working person’s mortal enemy: the alarm.

How dare our phones interrupt our peaceful slumber with a twinkly jingle or obnoxious horn?

Really, for this Brazilian cat owner, her pet is doing her a favour by turning off her alarm every morning.

The footage is both damning and hilarious for the rogue cat:

However, there is the small issue of the cat’s owner routinely running late for work because of the feline’s tendency to turn off the alarm.

In the video, Joaquim the cat can be seen sitting comfortably atop a wardrobe – until he is disturbed by the piercing, familiar melody of an iPhone alarm.

Joaquim, disturbed by the noise, leaps off and sets his eyes on the phone, pouncing up and pawing at the phone until the alarm stops.

Two women can be heard laughing in the video as the cat achieves its goal of silencing the alarm.

Taking place on July 27 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this incident opened the eyes of Joaquim’s owner.

She said:

My companion and I were arriving late to work because the phone alarm wasn’t waking us up. Recently, we have discovered that our kitty Joaquim was the one who was turning off the alarm.

If you find yourself sleeping in and constantly running late, your pet may be responsible. It’s a convenient excuse for repeatedly pressing the snooze button, anyway.

