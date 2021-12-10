Woman Who Poisoned And Killed Neighbours Dog Avoids Prison Sentence

SWNS

A woman who poisoned and killed her neighbour’s dog and was caught in the act on camera has avoided prison time.

On June 12, Susan Foster contaminated a piece of meet with anti-freeze, before throwing it over the fence it to her neighbour’s dog.

When Colin Stark’s dog, a German shepherd named Roxy, ate it, she ended up having to be put to sleep after being in agony, throwing up from the poison for four days straight.

The incident, which took place in Scunthorpe, was captured on CCTV, yet Foster did not receive prison time for the incident.

SWNS

Upon arriving home, Stark found Roxy throwing up in the garden, alongside odd bits of meat. He said the incident ‘came out the blue’.

After being fed the meat, Stark noticed that the dog ‘wasn’t being her normal self’, ‘was lethargic’ and ‘over the course of the day, she was getting worse and worse’.

‘We took her to the vets and took samples of the meat, and he said: ‘I think that’s poison’,’ Stark said.

The dog owner soon found the footage that showed just what his neighbour had done to his beloved dog.

SWNS

The footage showed Foster throwing the meat over the fence at 11.45pm on the Saturday evening, which triggered Stark’s phone.

After throwing the meat into the next door garden, Foster also came back to try and steal the camera to get rid of the evidence.

Stark recalled confronting his neighbour after seeing the recording.

He said:

I’m banging on her front windows, saying ‘give me my camera back’. My voice was quite loud, because I was really annoyed, and my wife said, ‘You need to stop shouting, just pack it in and call the police.’ But within 30 seconds of her saying that, she came out with the camera, and a few words were then spoken to one another. She gave it back, and it’s got her on camera in her house, walking through her house.

SWNS

After the dog’s killing, Foster sold her bungalow and ‘vanished’. However, she was later found and convicted for Roxy’s death, at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court.

It was ruled that Roxy had ingested ethylene glycol (antifreeze) on June 12, which led to her symptoms on June 14 to June 16.

The 60-year-old was given a suspended sentence, rather than any time in prison. However, she also received an order to complete 15 days in Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Foster was also made to give Stark £627 in compensation, £120 victim surcharge, and £2,040 in court costs, alongside being banned from owning any pets for a year.

SWNS

Stark noted his despair that his ‘lovely’ dog was never coming back, and that he and his wife still have pictures of her, with ‘one over the fireplace’ that ‘the children gave [them] for Christmas’.

‘It says ‘the boss lives here’ because she was the boss of the house, and it’s a lovely picture of her just laying on the floor,’ he said.

Leader of the investigation, Inspector Bradshaw from the RSPCA, stated:

This was an incredibly sad case – Roxy was a beloved pet – and her owners were heartbroken by their loss. This act caused Roxy an immense amount of pain and suffering, and deteriorating clinical signs meant this poor dog ended up losing her life as a result.

SWNS

Stark concluded that in his view Foster should have been punished more harshly. ‘We got justice, but very lenient justice,’ he said.

He said:’ With an intent like that, I think she should have got at least five years plus straight away. You look at America – you should see what they get. Nothing can bring Roxy back, she was a lovely dog. I think about her every day.’