Wombat And Koala Become Best Mates After Sharing Enclosure During Isolation
A wombat and a koala have become the best of friends after sharing an enclosure during isolation.
Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat created an unlikely friendship at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales.
The two first met when Hope was put into Elsa’s enclosure while hers was being cleaned.
With wombats being the closest relative species to the koala, keepers knew the two would be safe together – but little did they know such an adorable friendship would blossom.
See for yourself here:
Apparently keepers knew Elsa and Hope got on so well because they would nuzzle noses to greet one another – they’re now known as ‘lockdown BFFs’.
The Australian Reptile Park had been closed throughout April and May and, while it left the park’s animals without visitors, it gave Elsa and Hope the chance to build on their friendship. They even had daily visits with one another when they stopped sharing an enclosure – something which they’re still having.
Park curator Hayley Shute hand raised Elsa from when she was just a joey while Hope was also hand raised at the park, reported the MailOnline.
Speaking about the pair’s friendship, she said:
Hope is a little ray of sunshine. It’s a very special friendship these two have formed and I can’t wait to see it continue to blossom.
Elsa and Hope are great ambassadors for Australian wildlife and our wildlife needs all the help it can get.
While the pictures demonstrate their friendship perfectly, you’ll be pleased to know you can now go see Hope and Elsa, alongside the other animals, for yourself with the park having opened its doors again yesterday, June 15.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, Animal friendships, Australia, Australian Reptile Park, Koala, Now, Wombat