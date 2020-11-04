Wombats Have Deadly ‘Skull-Crushing’ Bums, Research Suggests
As the world focusses on the US election, the marsupial world is reeling from the news that wombats may have ‘skull-crushing bums’.
Wombat’s bums are made up of an impressive four layers consisting of cartilage, fat, skin and fur, so it’s safe to say their behinds are pretty sturdy. Thanks to this, the Australian natives apparently use their bums as a form of defence, as well as for burrowing and bonding.
One thing they’re known for doing is ‘plugging’ their burrows with their rear ends to prevent any predators getting in, as well as protecting the other parts of themselves. They’re also famous for producing square poops.
Alyce Swinbourne, a wombat expert from the University of Adelaide, told The Guardian that while a bite on the bum from a predator would still hurt, it wouldn’t kill the wombat.
She said:
A bite from a dingo could cause harm but it wouldn’t kill it. These are pretty hardy rumps. They are big, and they will get a fair kick in. I have seen a wombat kick lift other wombats off the ground.
They are a pretty hardy force, and for a lot of predators it wouldn’t be worth going up against a wombat for what they will get out of it.
In regards to wombat’s skull-crushing abilities, this idea stems from crushed bones supposedly being found near wombat burrows. Swinbourne is still sceptical over this theory, however.
She said, ‘It is possible, by their physiology and everything, but there is no evidence that that is actually happening.’
Swinbourne added that there are a range of species that use burrows, so the bones found outside them could be ‘housekeeping’, where the wombats have removed the former deceased resident and potentially crushed the skull in the process.
Skull-crushing or not, wombat’s butts still sound pretty impressive.
