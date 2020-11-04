World’s Biggest Iceberg On Collision Course With Wildlife Haven

A close-in iceberg has massive implications for where land-based predators might be able to forage. When you’re talking about penguins and seals during the period that’s really crucial to them – during pup- and chick-rearing – the actual distance they have to travel to find food (fish and krill) really matters.

If they have to do a big detour, it means they’re not going to get back to their young in time to prevent them starving to death in the interim.