World’s Biggest Iceberg On Collision Course With Wildlife Haven
The world’s largest iceberg may ground and anchor itself alongside the wildlife haven of South Georgia, which could have serious consequences for the animals that live there.
The iceberg, known as A68a, is believed to be heading towards the British Overseas Territory, which is home to many penguins and seals.
If A68a does anchor itself in South Georgia, it may block the routes seals and penguins use to catch food, which would make it more difficult for them to feed themselves and look after their young.
In addition to this, wherever the iceberg anchors, it will crush all the creatures living on the seafloor, reported BBC News.
Professor Geraint Tarling from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) explained, ‘Ecosystems can and will bounce back of course, but there’s a danger here that if this iceberg gets stuck, it could be there for 10 years. And that would make a very big difference, not just to the ecosystem of South Georgia but its economy as well.’
A68a is roughly 4,200 sq km in size and weighs hundreds of billions of tonnes. Due to the berg only having a submerged depth of around 200m, however, this gives it the potential to float straight over to South Georgia’s coast.
Professor Tarling said:
A close-in iceberg has massive implications for where land-based predators might be able to forage. When you’re talking about penguins and seals during the period that’s really crucial to them – during pup- and chick-rearing – the actual distance they have to travel to find food (fish and krill) really matters.
If they have to do a big detour, it means they’re not going to get back to their young in time to prevent them starving to death in the interim.
Fingers crossed the iceberg doesn’t make its way over to where the animals are.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]