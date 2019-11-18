World’s Largest Animal Captured Having A Poo On Camera

Ian Wiese/West Australian Centre for Whale Research

There’s some spectacles in life that just have to be seen, no matter how confusing or gross they may be, and seeing the world’s largest animal having a poo is one of those spectacles.

Luckily, the moment has been caught on camera and shared with the world, so we can all kick off our week with some good, old-fashioned poo content.

Plus, the fact it’s coming out of a blue whale, the world’s largest animal, works as an advantage as it gives the scene a bit more of a David Attenborough documentary feel. You could almost label this educational.

Check out the video here:

The footage was taken by Ian Wiese, of the West Australian Centre for Whale Research, though his colleague, Rodney Peterson, was also lucky enough to capture a pooing blue whale on camera. If you consider seeing animals defecating lucky, that is.

Blue whales are currently migrating south along the West Australian coastline, with increased sightings off the viewing hotspot of Point Picquet, about three hours south of Perth.

Pixabay

Peterson recalled the unique sight to ABC News, commenting:

It was the first time I had seen a blue whale, which was incredible enough, but then I realised it was doing something pretty interesting. Fair to say, it left quite a streak in the ocean.

The video, taken with a drone, shows the massive creature leisurely making its way through the clear blue water before a luminous green stream starts shooting out from beneath its tail. While humans can usually get away with having a sneaky wee in the ocean, there’s no chance the blue whale’s bathroom habits would go unnoticed.

Of course, this whale is shitting in the ocean so humans couldn’t – and shouldn’t – really get away with that, either.

Ian Wiese/West Australian Centre for Whale Research

Though the average person might just consider this video to be of a whale and some poo, it does actually provide some useful information to those in the know.

Curt Jenner, of the West Australian Centre for Whale Research, explained the footage provided evidence blue whales were feeding within 100 nautical miles, or 24 hours’ swimming distance, from the waterway where they were filmed.

He added:

It’s an exciting development given [blue whales] are still one of the more endangered animals on the planet, yet we know so little about their behaviour. Knowing they are able to source a regular food supply is an indication of the health of the ocean and that should be of interest to everyone.

I already knew whales are amazing but luminous yellow poo surpasses everything! https://t.co/DlyqSOwGbG — Katharine Rogers (@Filmgalinpurple) November 18, 2019

Jenner went on to explain both the poo and the whales’ movement have a vital role to play when it comes to creating a healthy ocean as he described the excrement as a ‘key nutrient’ which essentially creates ‘pastures’ for small fish and krill to feed on.

He added:

It also helps create the all-important algae that is the source for all marine life. As they swim along and beat their tails, they distribute their faeces and similarly, as they dive to the depths and surface again, they’re mixing that throughout the different layers of the water columns. It’s an incredible process of taking the bottom part of the food chain up to the surface then back down again.

Thankfully marine life should have no shortage of whale poo if the sea creatures maintain healthy eating habits as blue whales are capable of producing up to 200 litres of excrement with each bowel movement. To help put that in perspective, it’s about 352 pints.

As for what the poo smells like – because I know you’re a little bit curious – Jenner said:

Oddly, it smells a lot more like dog poo than anything fishy. It’s otherwise perfectly disgusting.

So there you have it. All the information you never knew you needed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]