World's Last Remaining White Giraffe Fitted With GPS To Protect It From Poachers Northern Rangelands Trust

The world’s last remaining white giraffe has now been fitted with a GPS tracking device in a bid to protect him from poachers.

The sub-adult male giraffe lives at Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy in Ijara, Garissa County, Kenya. His colouring is down to leucism, a very rare genetic trait that results in a partial loss of pigmentation.

Up until earlier this year, he had been one of three giraffes at the conservancy to have the condition. However, in March 2020, a white female giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers, meaning he is now the only known giraffe of his kind left on Earth.

Rare White Giraffe Northern Rangelands Trust

As per the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, the male giraffe was born to the slaughtered female giraffe, with the organisation making the following statement back in March:

Now, in a bid to protect him, a Global Positioning Satellite unit (GPS ossi-unit) has been placed on one of the giraffe’s horns. The GPS will give hourly updates of the giraffe’s location, allowing rangers to track his movements daily.

The board of Ishaqbini Community Conservancy made a request for the device from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on November 8, with support from the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now.

Rare White Giraffe Northern Rangelands Trust

Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy Manager Ahmed Noor said, ‘We are thankful for the tremendous help from KWS, Save Giraffes Now and the Northern Rangelands Trust in furthering community efforts to safeguard wildlife species.’

The giraffe’s grazing range has been blessed with good rains recently, and the abundant vegetation bodes well for the future of the white male.

Antony Wandera, senior wildlife monitoring officer at Northern Rangelands Trust, said:

Our mission is to work with communities, enable them be resilient, secure their livelihoods as well as protect the unique wildlife like the only known white giraffe.

Northern Rangelands Trust

Geoffrey Bundotich, Kenya Wildlife Service Senior Scientist, Easter Conservation Area, said:

I am happy to be part of this collaring exercise that will ensure real time monitoring in time and space as part of National Giraffe Strategy implementation.

As per the Northern Rangelands Trust website, the Ishaqibini Conservancy is also home to various other species, including the endangered reticulated giraffe, warthog, lesser kudu, gerenuk and ostrich as well as a herd of largely maneless plains zebra.