World’s Loneliest Elephant Has Made His First Friend After Being Relocated

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Dec 2020 12:06
Lonely ElephantLonely ElephantPA Images/Four Paws

Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, has made his first friend after being relocated to a sanctuary in Cambodia.

He had been stuck in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad since 1985, soon attracting the ambitions of animal rights campaigners looking to give the elephant a better life with much improved conditions.

As a result of years of lobbying, he’s since been transported to a Cambodian sanctuary. After eight years of being on his own, Kaavan got to meet another elephant.

Check out a video of Kaavan meeting a new friend below:

Kaavan, 36, recently arrived at the Kulen Promtep Wildlife Sanctuary, in Siem Reap, where he’s been getting comfortable with his new surroundings. He’s been filmed playing with the tyre swing and covering himself in dirt.

However, the most momentous moment came when he touched trunks with another elephant, Di Poh – his first contact with another elephant since 2012, when his former companion Saheli passed away.

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, the animal rights group which helped him get ready for the flight, said as per the MailOnline: ‘First contact with an elephant in eight years – this is a huge moment for Kaavan.’

Pakistan Loneliest ElephantPakistan Loneliest ElephantPA Images

He added: ‘Kaavan will finally have the chance to live a species-appropriate and peaceful life. He has a very bright future ahead of him.’

The sanctuary’s elephants have met another one for around six years, so it’ll be an adjustment for them too. Pedro, one of its staff members, said: ‘All three of our ladies seem a bit intimidated by him, he is a big boy. We will give them time to get to know each other, and the girls will let us know if or when they want further interaction.’

Pakistan Loneliest ElephantPakistan Loneliest ElephantPA Images

In addition to Four Paws, which had been fighting for Kaavan’s release since 2016, Cher had also campaigned for the elephant with her charity Free the Wild.

Last week, the singer travelled to Islamabad as the animal’s transition process began. ‘My wishes have finally come true. We have been counting down to this moment and dreaming of it for so long and to finally see Kaavan transported out of the zoo will remain with us forever,’ she said in a statement.

Kaavan’s former zoo, where he acquired a number of wounds and nails which were cracked and overgrown, has since been ordered to close by an Islamabad court due to its poor conditions.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, elephants, Pakistan

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    Let's be friends: Kaavan the world's loneliest elephant touches trunks with another jumbo for the first time in eight years as he settles into his new home in Cambodia

 