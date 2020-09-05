'World's Loneliest Elephant' Leaving Zoo In Pakistan For New Life PA Images

After 35 years, the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ will finally leave his Pakistan zoo for a better life.

Kaavan has been stuck in Marghazar Zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad since 1985. In the decades since, he lost his partner in 2012 and has been continually battling loneliness, which has taken a huge mental and physical toll on the creature.

His plight became a major cause for animal rights activists around the world, who lobbied for his release. Now, after a long, unhappy imprisonment, he’s set to be transferred to a better place.

Kaavan Elephant PA Images

Martin Bauer, a spokesman for international animal welfare organisation Four Paws, explained to AP that the elephant had been finally given medical approval to travel, following a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, September 4.

While his exact destination isn’t currently known, Kaavan will probably head to Cambodia, where he’ll have more suitable conditions and a chance at companionship.

Elephant Kaavan in Pakistan PA Images

Bauer said in a statement:

Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalise his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia.

Kaavan had an extremely unpleasant life in the zoo, living in a small enclosure mostly on his own. His medical examination revealed him to be overweight, despite showing signs of malnutrition. His nails were also cracked and overgrown after years of walking on flooring that continually damaged his feet.

In addition to his physical issues, Bauer explained, ‘He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored.’

Elephant Kaavan in Pakistan PA Images

Back in May, the country’s High Court ordered that Marghazar Zoo be closed due to its awful conditions, which were attributed to systemic negligence.

Four Paws’ team, which included wildlife veterinarians and experts, had been invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to carry out Kaavan’s examination, as well as assisting with the safe transfer of other animals in the zoo.

Bauer added, ‘Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July, after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates.’

In addition to attracting the ire of animal rights campaigners, other celebrities, such as Cher, have been very vocal about securing Kaavan’s freedom.

People have been fighting for the elephant since 2016; however, while Kaavan has been approved for travel, there isn’t an official date for his transfer to Cambodia.