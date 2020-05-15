World’s Luckiest Hen Lays Six Double Yolks And ‘One-In-25-Million’ Triple Yolk Egg
A hen has laid six double yolk eggs and even a triple yolk egg causing people to believe it may be the world’s luckiest hen.
Darlene the wonder chicken only started laying eggs last week and is already on her way to becoming a potential record breaker and a statistical miracle.
While double yolks are pretty rare, getting a triple yolk is apparently a one-in-a-25-million chance. You go, Darlene.
Monalita Cairns, 48, bought seven hens – including Darlene – ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, but little did she expect the outstanding feats one of them would reach.
Monalita, who moved to Spain from Wakefield, Yorkshire, with husband Alex four years ago, is new to the chicken keeping scene so it’s pretty astounding she’s landed herself with a hen like Darlene.
Speaking about the surreal experience, she said:
Beating odds like that, Darlene is definitely the luckiest hen in the world. So am I though, because she’s lovely.
I was just so shocked that I stopped paying attention to my pan and burned my bacon. I didn’t even realise hens could lay triple yolkers. I just thought ‘what the hell’.
Darlene has actually been really prolific. All of the six eggs she’d laid up until the triple-yolker had two yolks. She only started laying eggs a week ago, but they’ve all been special ones. I’m just hoping she is going to bring us luck in this week’s lottery.
If you want to know the science behind it (like I know you do) then a triple-yolked egg occurs when two or more yolks are released into a hen’s oviduct at the same time and end up in the same shell.
Monalita added:
We bought them all just before lockdown hoping we’d get some eggs from them all. We’ve never kept hens before so it’s all new to us.
They’ve been laying about five or six eggs a day so they’ve lived up to their end of the bargain. They’re starting to mature and we’re getting lots of eggs now so we’ve got a bit of a backlog.
As well as Darlene and her six feathered siblings, Monalita has five dogs, four cats, two goats and two horses on her Spanish country estate.
All this and a lifetime supply of statistically miraculous eggs? Monalita is definitely living her best life.
According to the British Egg Information Service, one in every thousand eggs on average is a double-yolker. While those at the British Egg Information Service aren’t 100% sure how they came to that figure, we’ll take their word for it.
Also, did anyone else know there was an information service purely dedicated to British eggs? Yeah, me neither.
