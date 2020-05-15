World’s Luckiest Hen Lays Six Double Yolks And ‘One-In-25-Million’ Triple Yolk Egg

Beating odds like that, Darlene is definitely the luckiest hen in the world. So am I though, because she’s lovely.

I was just so shocked that I stopped paying attention to my pan and burned my bacon. I didn’t even realise hens could lay triple yolkers. I just thought ‘what the hell’.

Darlene has actually been really prolific. All of the six eggs she’d laid up until the triple-yolker had two yolks. She only started laying eggs a week ago, but they’ve all been special ones. I’m just hoping she is going to bring us luck in this week’s lottery.