World's Most Expensive Sheep Sold For £368,000 SWNS

A single sheep has sold for a record-breaking £367,500 in Glasgow.

Advert

The woolly animal is a six-month-old Texal ram lamb called Double Diamond, who was born at a farm in Macclesfield in Cheshire, UK.

Despite his young age, the farm animal has already achieved so much, officially earning himself the title of the world’s most expensive sheep, and bagging a place in the Guinness World Records.

Check him out here:

Advert

‘This will, to many people, sound like an extraordinary price for a sheep,’ Texel Sheep Society chief executive John Yates explained. ‘The Texel breed is the number one terminal sire breed in then UK, siring about 30% of all the lambs born in the UK every year.’

Double Diamond’s breed is named after the island of Texal where they come from in the Netherlands, and they are famed for providing quality wool for hosiery yarns and lean meat.

But, this particular animal happens to be worth more than his Texal counterparts because of the time and place he was born.

With Texals currently being the most popular breed of sheep in the UK, they’re in high demand, and this particular fella happened to be born at the highest end of the breeding period.

World's Most Expensive Sheep Sold For Almost £400,000 SWNS

He was sold for an enormous sum of £367,500, which completely smashes the previous record of £231,000 – a sale which also took place at the same auction house in Lanark, near Glasgow in Scotland, in 2009.

The buyers were a group of three breeders – Auldhouseburn, Procters and New View – who joined forces to pay the record-breaking bid, and who will use him to breed other top class lambs for many years to come.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Double Diamond, even before the auction, as he was sired by last year’s champion Garngour Craftsman.

Advert

‘This ram lamb has the potential to sire many, many rams which will in turn go on to breed many thousands of lambs themselves,’ Yates continued.

‘This is the very top of the sheep breeding industry in the UK and as such the buyers are investing in the future of their businesses.’

World’s Most Expensive Sheep Sold For £368,000 SWNS

The average cost of a lamb in Britain is usually around £100. However, high quality rams who will be used for breeding are often sold for much, much more.

Double Diamond will be shared between the three breeders who will all use him to breed lambs, who will then go on to breed more lambs.

Texels are believed to provide the highest quality of meat in the UK.