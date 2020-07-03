‘World’s Oldest Cat’ Rubble, Who’d Be 150 In Human Years, Dies Aged 31
The owner of the world’s oldest cat has paid tribute to him after he died at the age of 31, or almost 150 in human years.
Rubble, who was a great big fluffy Maine Coon, had lived with owner Michele Heritage since she got him as a kitten just before her 20th birthday. Since then, the pair have been inseparable, with Michele saying she pampered him constantly.
It’s this pampering the 52-year-old, from Exeter, Devon, believes helped the feline live such a long life; because she never had her own children, she treated him like he was her child and he received all her attention.
Last year, Rubble became the ‘oldest feline in the world’ after reaching 31 years of age in May, beating the record of Scooter – a Siamese Texas who was named the world’s oldest living cat in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records before dying at the age of 30.
The record for the oldest cat ever is still held by Creme Puff who was born on August 3, 1967, and lived until August 6, 2005 – an incredible 38 years and three days.
However, Rubble was never officially named the world’s oldest living cat. ‘We never went down the route of Guinness Book of Records,’ Michele stated. ‘I didn’t want to do that given his age. The record wasn’t of interest to us.’
Tragically, the Maine Coon died before he could celebrate his 32nd birthday earlier this year, after becoming ill towards the end of last year.
Michele explained:
He grew old very quickly towards the end. I said to my husband at Christmas that I think it would be last we spend with Rubble. He had started to stop eating and only drank water.
He became very thin. I went to work as usual and when I got home my husband said Rubble had gone over the road as he did every day and never came back, so we believe he went off to die as cats do.
He was a creature of habit, had his favourite places to sleep and liked his food so when that stopped happening, we knew.
Paying tribute, Michele said she would always remember the exact moment she met her forever friend because it was coming up to her 20th birthday in May 1988. ‘I was lonely living on my own so got him in as a kitten,’ she said.
‘He was part of a litter cat that my sister’s friend had and I had just left home,’ she continued. ‘He would have been 32 in May so it was such an achievement. He was an amazing companion that I had the pleasure to live with for such a long time.’
Michele did have another cat – Meg, who passed away at the also impressive age of 25 – whom she said she treated as her child too.
Rest in peace Rubble and Meg.
