‘World’s Oldest Cat’ Rubble, Who’d Be 150 In Human Years, Dies Aged 31

He grew old very quickly towards the end. I said to my husband at Christmas that I think it would be last we spend with Rubble. He had started to stop eating and only drank water.

He became very thin. I went to work as usual and when I got home my husband said Rubble had gone over the road as he did every day and never came back, so we believe he went off to die as cats do.

He was a creature of habit, had his favourite places to sleep and liked his food so when that stopped happening, we knew.