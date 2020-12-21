World's Oldest Panda Known As 'Hero Mother' Has Died Aged 38 PA Images

Xin Xing, the world’s oldest panda, has died of multiple organ failure aged 38. The panda was known as ‘Hero Mother’ for giving birth to 36 cubs and having 153 descendants.

The panda, who was 38 years and four months, was kept in Chongqing Zoo and had 38 children, despite panda reproduction being infamously difficult in captivity. Only approximately 20% of female pandas are fertile, and Xin Xing proved to be miraculous in terms of her fertility and her age.

The zoo has released a statement about the life of the old panda, and also explained what happened in her last few months.

In the statement, the zoo explained that the panda was born in Baoxing County of Sichuan Province in August 1982. Shortly afterwards, she was sent to live in captivity in the zoo and was given the name Xin Xing or ‘new star’. The panda spent the rest of her life there, and in August celebrated her 38th birthday with a cake topped with her favourite fruits and a chunk of ice.

Unfortunately, she began coughing and her appetite decreased from October 21. Shortly afterwards she had trouble standing, and experienced bloating and constipation. The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda and the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University attempted to help the animal, but they could not remedy the issue she was experiencing.

On December 8, the panda died, with the post mortem revealing that it was because of multiple organ failure.

Jia Jia, a female panda that lived at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong before she died in 2016, is the only other panda to live as long as Xin Xing in captivity. With the incredible achievements that Xin Xing had in terms of age and cubs in mind, many will be upset that the ‘hero mother’ has passed.