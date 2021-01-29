World's Tallest Dog, Freddy The 7ft 5in Great Dane Dies Guinness World Records

Freddy the Great Dane, the world’s tallest dog, has died aged eight.

The incredible pooch first made headlines back in 2016, when he was handed a Guinness World Record for his immense height. On his back legs, he stood at more than 7ft.

However, despite his imposing size, Freddy was said to be a gentle giant and a big softy at the best of times. He spent his life with owner Claire Stoneman in Essex, starting off as the runt of the litter before growing up to become a legend.

Check out a video of Freddy below:

Speaking about her beloved pet, who weighed a whopping 15 stone, Claire said: ‘He was not just the tallest dog but the dog with the most love and the biggest heart. A total soppy bugger who was hand fed.’

She continued: ‘He was my life. My reason. My joy. My annoyance. My happiness and my ultimate sadness. He was my heart Dane. My one in a million and loved by the entire world.’

Back when Claire picked him up as a puppy, the humble runt of the litter, she’d got him a couple weeks earlier than originally planned, ‘as he wasn’t feeding off [his] mum… I had no idea he was going to get this big at all,’ she told Guinness World Records.

Back when Freddy was measured by a vet and editor-in-chief Craig Glenday, Freddy was a towering 103.5cm (3ft 4in) from foot to withers. While it’s not a measurement the record company officially counts, his height on his hind legs was 226cm (7ft 5.5in).

While he was initially ‘suspicious’ of the tape measure, he soon calmed down and later entered the history books.

When she broke the news of Freddy’s passing, she said: ‘I can’t stop crying, he was my life.’

Glenday recalled: ‘Freddy was such a gentle giant, and it was always a pleasure to see him bounding towards you. Measuring this mountain of a dog was an unforgettable – if challenging! – experience and I’ll always treasure the couple of occasions I got to share a sofa with him – there was just about enough room for the two of us!’

He added: ‘I still can barely believe that he was the runt of the litter. Freddy brought a smile to everyone’s face and will be missed by every at Guinness World Records. I’m just pleased that we got the chance to celebrate his record-breaking immensity in the books and share his story with millions of people around the world. RIP, Freddy.’