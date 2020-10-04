You Can Now Get A Hooded Parka For Your Dog
It’s officially big coat season and Aldi is making sure humans aren’t the only ones who get to enjoy it by selling pooch-sized hooded parkas.
The adorable faux fur-lined jackets are sure to keep your four-legged friends warm against biting winds and lashing rain, plus they’re so stylish that dogs will no doubt still be keen to go out and show it off even when you’d rather curl up in your dressing gown with a hot brew.
Complete with a fluffy hood, the jacket is part of Aldi’s Essential Winter Pet Range, which also includes a Towel Coat and a fleecy Comfy Pet Bed.
Modelled by the Italian greyhound whippet Lloyd, the jacket cuts off at the shoulders to allow pups to stretch their legs while still keeping warm. Lloyd is ‘full of personality’ and is said to be pretty picky when it comes to his fashion choices, but there’s no denying he looks dashing in his coat.
Lloyd’s owner, Paz, commented:
The new Aldi pet range was an instant hit with Lloyd. He loved the squeaky Food Bag Dog Toy and immediately settled into the Comfy Pet Bed, making it his own.
Lloyd has been lucky enough to model for a number of luxurious brands, so we know about quality, but we both agreed that Aldi’s pet range exceeded expectations and met his high standards! Amazing value for such great quality and style.
Aldi is dedicated to enabling owners to ‘treat your pets to the best no matter what your budget’, and the jacket would definitely make the perfect early Christmas present. It costs £14.99 and will be available to order online from today, October 4, before hitting stores from October 8.
