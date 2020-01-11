You Can Now Go On Spa Breaks With Your Dog And Get Pampered Ringwood Hotel & Spa Chesterfield

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that dogs truly are a human’s best friend.

So, it’s hardly surprising us dog lovers want to take our furry friends everywhere with us, whether it’s to the pub for a swift couple of pints or to the spa for a cheeky little pamper.

Okay, so people realistically don’t take their pooches to the spa with them, but the guilt is real when you leave their adorable little faces at home when you head off for a day of indulgence.

That’s why one spa has come up with a solution: The Ringwood Hotel & Spa in Chesterfield is offering dog owners the chance to treat their four-legged friend to a spa day while they pamper themselves at the four star luxury spa.

It’s worth noting, the doggos don’t actually come to the human spa, but they are taken to be spoiled at their own pooch pampering place.

The ‘Pampered Pooch Experience’, in partnership with Georgina’s pet sitting service, sees the pooches being greeted at the hotel reception before being shipped off to a pet sitter’s home in the heart of Derbyshire, which overlooks the beautiful rural setting.

The pet sitting service has a no kennels policy, which means all the pooches will be well looked after all day, while owners are kept up to date on how their furry friend is being looked after throughout the day, while they enjoy the hotel’s facilities and make the most of the luxurious spa on-site.

Not only that, dogs at the off-site pet-sitting service will also receive a complimentary bandanna and a gift bag filled with treats.

There are three different packages to choose from at the dog pamper house, and they all sound woofing fabulous.

The Garden Secret Spa VIP includes a walk throughout the grounds, a relaxing shampoo bubble bath, a pedicure and paw soak – including a deep paw moisturising balm, an ear cleanse and even a fragrance finish.

The pricing packages range from £35 for a small dog to £75 for extra large pooches.

For an additional fee, dogs can also enjoy a spot of lunch at the hotel, as their owners tuck into an afternoon tea.