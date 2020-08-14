You Can Now Sleep In A Tiny Cabin That’s Filled With Bees In Romania

I inherited the passion from my father Alexandru Nasca, known in the area as Sandy Stuparul, who is 83 years old and still works as a beekeeper.

He is also my main helper even though some people may think he is too old. Actually, the work helps him to keep active and he still feels young at heart.

I do not consider myself better than other beekeepers, but having such passion and experience with bees, and seeing what other countries have been doing, I thought it would be a good idea to offer such a therapy.