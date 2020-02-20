​You Can Now Stay In The Costa Rican Rainforest With Sloths Nayara Hotels/Instagram

There’s nothing better than a lazy day, and you can now spend one in the Costa Rican rainforest among arguably the world’s most chilled animals – sloths.

Sister resorts Nayara Springs and Nayara Resort are set in 15 acres of gardens in the Arenal Volcano National Park, which is also home to 15 of the adorably slow creatures.

The five-star establishments give guests the opportunity to feel at one with nature by sleeping in wooden villas, which start at $390 (£302) per night.

Nayara Resorts initially opened its sloth sanctuary in 2017, when there were just two sloths on the property. As part of its sustainability program, the resort planted 300 cecropia trees, which sloths like to feed from, and created a sloth preserve amid the rainforest canopy.

Guests can keep an eye out for the furry wildlife hanging out among the open, sparse branches while wandering through the resorts, and get a lesson on how to relax from those who do it best.

If you don’t fancy venturing into the wild alone, guests can join a complimentary walking tour where staff will help you spot them.

If you fancy stepping up the pace a bit, the resorts also offer exciting adventures and excursions such as zip-lining, water rafting and canyoning.

Sloths aren’t the only wild residents that can be spotted in the rainforest, as the resorts are also filled a range of bird species, as well as rare frogs, peccaries (pig-like mammals) and green iguanas.

If you’re looking for a place to practise your David Attenborough impression, I think Nayara Resorts will fit the bill nicely.