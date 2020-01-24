You Can Sleep In See-Through Jungle Bubble Surrounded By Rescue Elephants Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Can you think of anything better than waking up in the morning in a luxury see-through ‘bubble’, surrounded by rescue elephants?

I think not.

Now you have the chance to do exactly that, as the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Northern Thailand is giving its visitors the opportunity to wake up right next to the animals.

The stunning resort, which has a whole host of Jungle Bubbles for its guests to spend the night in, rescued the 60 elephants from Thailand’s city streets and the animals now get to live out their days in peace.

The elephants are free to wander around the resort, meaning they will be the last thing you see when you go to bed and the first thing you see when you wake up.

According to the resort, the unique 236-square-foot bubbles were designed by Eye in the Sky and constructed with high-tech polyester fabric, ensuring their integrity over time.

Inside, the bubbles are air-conditioned and feature a large bedroom with a king bed, as well as a living space complete with a seating area. There’s also an en-suite bathroom, meaning you don’t have to run the risk of bumping into a wandering elephant in the middle of the night.

Not only that, but you don’t actually ever have to leave the comfort of your bubble as staff will bring dinner to you – meaning visitors can watch the sun go down while the animals saunter by.

Guests can also take part in a Walking With Giants tour, accompanied by either a vet or a biologist to learn about ‘how these intelligent creatures think and behave,’ Etienne De Villiers, Anantara’s cluster director of public relations, told Apartment Therapy.

De Villiers added:

Guests can observe the elephants’ social interaction in their native habitat. The fun of either a river bath or mud playtime demonstrates just how cheeky these graceful animals can be.

If this sounds like the ideal holiday for you, you can spend a night in one of the bubble suites for $585 a night for two people by booking here.