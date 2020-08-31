Zimbabwe Investigating Mysterious Deaths Of 11 Elephants

Zimbabwe Investigating Mysterious Deaths Of Eleven Elephants PA Images

A group of 11 African elephants have been found dead in a park in Zimbabwe, prompting authorities to launch an investigation in to their deaths.

The bodies of the animals were found in Pandamasue Forest, between Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls, on Friday, August 28.

Authorities have already ruled out poaching as a potential cause of death, as the elephants were all found with their tusks still intact.

Cyanide poisoning, which is known to have killed elephants in other parts of the world, has also been ruled out as a cause of death.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time hunters have poisoned elephants in Zimbabwe in a bid to take their ivory tusks and sell them onto illegal traders for large sums of money.

Authorities have taken blood samples from the carcasses and they have been sent off to be tested to try and get to the root cause of the deaths.

‘We can only ascertain the cause of death after the tests but we have ruled out cyanide poisoning,’ Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said as per the MailOnline.

‘Only elephants were affected, no vultures or any other animals were affected. Initial tests show that it is not cyanide. We are also ruling out poachers because the tusks were intact.’

Last month, in neighbouring Botswana, more than 275 elephants were found dead, with scientists still attempting to get to the bottom of the cause.

More than 350 elephants have died in the country since May of this year, in what has been described as a ‘conservation disaster.’

Around 70% of the dead animals were discovered around waterholes, however were left experts at a loss as to what could be causing the mass die-off, after poaching, poisoning and anthrax were all ruled out.

Some locals reported signs the elephants could have been suffering from a neurological impairment, with many saying they’d seen elephants walking round in circles.

It comes after around 200 elephants died in Zimbabwe last year, as a result of the country’s serious drought.

Back in the 1970s, Africa was home to some 1.3 million elephants. Today, that number is around just 500,000.

This is largely down to poaching, with thousands of elephants and rhinos being killed to meet the huge demand for ivory and horns, which are used in a lot of Asian folk medicines.