Zimbabwe To Start Selling Hunting Rights To Endangered Elephants

We strongly condemn trophy hunting – a practice that agitates wild animals and escalates human-wild life conflicts.

It is almost certain that surviving families of wildlife families that witness the senseless gunning down of their family members mete out vengeance on the hapless local villagers.

Contrary to government arguments that trophy hunting is meant to assist with conservation, the practice is motivated by greed and often the money is not even accounted for. There is a need for more innovative and eco-friendly measures to improve revenue generation from photo safaris and tourism in general.