‘Zombie Fish’ Declared Extinct 20 Years Ago Baffles Conservationists After Being Found In Lake

It was a big group because it had a big job to do. We were tasked with coming up with a plan that worked towards the long-term survival of the species, while enabling the reinstatement of Third Reedy Lake to a more natural state.

The drawdown of Third Reedy was put on hold, water for the environment was delivered to keep the water level stable, and the team then worked relentlessly to find out as much as we could about the distribution of fish in Third Reedy and other nearby waterways.