Zoo Makes Heartfelt Plea For Help After Being Asked To Close Its Doors Indefinitely
The UK’s largest zoo has asked for the public’s help after being asked to close its doors indefinitely.
Chester Zoo has been closed for several weeks due to the ongoing health crisis, which has had detrimental affects on its income.
Despite the easing of lockdown, zoos like Chester are still unable to open their doors.
Chester Zoo is the most visited wildlife attraction in the UK and boasts over 35,000 threatened and critically endangered species – all of whom are, of course, still being cared for while it’s closed.
It’s been reported that due to the pandemic, Chester Zoo has lost around £5 million and is on track to end up in £24 million worth of debt by the end of 2020 – a figure that will be difficult to come back from.
Chester Zoo relies on people visiting the park for 97% of its income and, after being closed since March 21, it was inevitable the zoo would lose a lot of money.
A statement on the Chester Zoo website reads:
But now, as the government has ordered that we may have to stay closed indefinitely, it hurts us to say that this crisis has left us FIGHTING FOR OUR FUTURE.
Not being able to open, despite being a huge outdoor site with all the necessary safety measures in place, is having a devastating impact on our much-loved zoo. We’re heading towards debt in excess of £24m by the end of 2020 – this will financially cripple us. We need to raise £1.6m each month to keep going.
Meanwhile, we’re having to sit back and watch as people are piling onto beaches and into public parks, where there is no way of controlling numbers, no way of guaranteeing people are socially distanced and no way of ensuring safety. We, can do all of this.
The zoo expressed its frustration of not being able to open its doors for people to visit its 128 acres of gardens, despite other private gardens in the country opening up this week.
In an additional statement, it was explained that it costs the zoo £465,000 a month to feed its 35,000 animals.
There are several ways you can help the zoo: you can make a donation, adopt an animal or buy a membership.
Via the website, there are four different types of adoption packs of over 46 different species available. There are junior, bronze, silver and gold packs with prices ranging from £45 to £90.
As well as this, the zoo has get up a just giving page which was already generated over £1 million.
If you would like to donate towards saving Chester Zoo, you can do so here.
