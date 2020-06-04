Zoo Makes Heartfelt Plea For Help After Being Asked To Close Its Doors Indefinitely

But now, as the government has ordered that we may have to stay closed indefinitely, it hurts us to say that this crisis has left us FIGHTING FOR OUR FUTURE.

Not being able to open, despite being a huge outdoor site with all the necessary safety measures in place, is having a devastating impact on our much-loved zoo. We’re heading towards debt in excess of £24m by the end of 2020 – this will financially cripple us. We need to raise £1.6m each month to keep going.

Meanwhile, we’re having to sit back and watch as people are piling onto beaches and into public parks, where there is no way of controlling numbers, no way of guaranteeing people are socially distanced and no way of ensuring safety. We, can do all of this.