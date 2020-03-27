Zookeepers Move Into Wildlife Park In Cornwall For 12 Weeks To Self-Isolate With Animals
A small group of dedicated zookeepers from Cornwall have decided to move into a wildlife sanctuary for 12 weeks so they can continue to care for the animals while self-isolating themselves.
Paradise Park in Hayle is home to penguins, parrots, flamingos, red pandas, and now welcomes new residents Sarah-Jane, Izzy and Emily – three generous members of staff who decided to move away from their families to be with the animals.
The keepers are practising self-isolation to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and after the wildlife park closed its doors to the public last weekend the staff set up residence to help look after the 1,200 birds and mammals who live there.
Don’t worry, they don’t have to curl up on the rocks with the penguins at night – though to be honest that would be a great sleepover. Rather, the family-run business has a house on site which the keepers are using as their base.
Paradise Park announced the arrival of its new semi-permanent residents on Facebook, writing:
As we reach the point when the Park temporarily closes, everything is in place to ensure the birds and animals will be fed and cared for and have enriching opportunities every day.
Three of our Keepers Izzy, Emily and Sarah-Jane have volunteered to move in at the Park for which we are very grateful. They are leaving their families, some of whom are following 12 week self-isolation periods. They will be supported by other Keepers on a daily basis, observing all the relevant guidelines.
Though the keepers have had to leave their families behind for three months, they have been keeping busy with their new companions by carrying out the routines the animals are used to and hanging out with their furry and feathered friends.
With the exception of Christmas Day and a few snow days, this is the first time Paradise Park has had to close to the public, and it is not yet known when it will re-open.
Paradise Park director Alison Hales spoke about the situation in a Facebook post, saying:
The unknown is very worrying. Spring is usually a hopeful time where we get an influx of visitors and we can breathe a sigh of relief.
It is now as if the rug has been pulled. I’m sure we will be ok. We are relying on the birds to show us the way. We will come out the other end.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Paradise Park pay for animal food and vet bills while there is a lack of income from visitors, which you can donate to here.
