Zookeepers Move Into Wildlife Park In Cornwall For 12 Weeks To Self-Isolate With Animals

As we reach the point when the Park temporarily closes, everything is in place to ensure the birds and animals will be fed and cared for and have enriching opportunities every day.

Three of our Keepers Izzy, Emily and Sarah-Jane have volunteered to move in at the Park for which we are very grateful. They are leaving their families, some of whom are following 12 week self-isolation periods. They will be supported by other Keepers on a daily basis, observing all the relevant guidelines.