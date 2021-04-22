George Floyd’s Sister Says She’s Praying For Derek Chauvin Despite His Lack Of Remorse

ITV and PA Images

George Floyd’s sister LaTonya has spoken about former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s lack of emotion at the verdict, and how she is praying for him.

After Chauvin, 45, was convicted on each count he faced over the death of Floyd, his sibling said her ‘mind was blown’ as the verdict was read.

Despite Chauvin showing no visible remorse after hearing he was going to prison for years, when LaTonya and her daughter Bianca Williams spoke to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, April 22, she said she will still pray for him.

‘I pray for him. I’m going to continue to pray for him,’ she told hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray. ‘He didn’t shed a tear,’ added Bianca, as they discussed Chauvin’s lack of emotion and lack of remorse.

PA Images

Speaking about the build-up to the trial and its outcome, LaTonya said she was relieved it was over, adding, ‘We don’t have to hold our breath anymore. Justice has been served. It’s time to make a change.’

‘This is just the beginning,’ she reiterated, with there having been a number of high-profile acquittals that have taken place in the US over the years.

‘In his heart, he wasn’t guilty,’ believes LaTonya. ‘Because nobody has ever been convicted like this to this extreme.’ She also thanked the members of the Minneapolis Police who testified against their colleagues, saying, ‘They know it was not honest and not right. It was murder.’

Reid asked what her message is to people around the world seeking racial justice, to which Bianca replied, ‘Keep marching. Continue to stand, we feel the love, we feel the unity.’

‘Don’t stop. Continue,’ LaTonya added as the pair named other Black people killed by police, including Breonna Taylor.

‘You have to be the change you want to see,’ Bianca added.

The footage of George Floyd having his neck knelt on went viral last year when it happened on May 25. Then police officer Derek Chauvin was seen putting his full weight onto Floyd’s neck and refusing to move for almost 10 minutes, leading to his death.

Chauvin has been remanded in custody following the verdict, with his sentencing due in eight weeks’ time. The judge is set to focus on the most serious charge of second-degree murder, which faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

It took the jury just 10 hours of deliberation to conclude the ex-cop was guilty on all three counts of killing George Floyd.