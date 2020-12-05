30,000 Sign Petition Supporting Boy Suspended From School For Wearing Nail Polish KTAB

An online petition to allow males to wear nail polish at a school in Texas has reached more than 30,000 signatures.

Trevor Wilkinson, an openly gay student at Clyde High School in Texas was suspended for wearing nail polish. He said this is a complete double standard because girls at the school are allowed to have painted nails.

He has since launched an online petition to dispute the schools policy, which he believes is not only sexist but also offensive to people with different sexual orientations.

Watch coverage of Trevor’s story here:

‘Ever since I came out, I’ve been having more issues at Clyde than I normally would,’ he told KTAB TV.

‘Help me show that it is okay to express yourself and that the identity that society wants to normalize is not okay, Trevor said in his petition. ‘I am a human. I am valid. I should not get in trouble for having my nails done.’

Abilene Pride Alliance (APA), an organisation which dedicates itself to the protection and advancement of LGBTQ+ community has come to Wilkinson’s support and written to the school on his behalf.

Change.org/TrevorWilkinson

‘We are hopeful that the intent of this action was not to be directly discriminatory. But unfortunately, the outcome is that this policy and its enforcement have discriminated against this child and possibly more before him,’ APA wrote.

When Trevor refused to remove his nail polish, the school gave him the option of attending classes remotely, or attend classes in isolation from the rest of the school with his nail polish on.

‘That’s exactly what I did and what I am going to do,’ he said.

KTABTV

The school has issued a statement in response, but the APA said it did not address Trevor’s situation.

The statement said:

The District conducts a diligent and thoughtful review of the dress code on an annual basis. That review process results in the development of a final dress code that is consistently implemented and enforced during the next school year. Parents and students are provided a copy of the dress code prior to the start of each new school year. Questions or concerns with the dress code are reviewed individually, and the District cannot share any information regarding a specific student.

Ending its statement, the school said it would review its dress code later this year and take into account any feedback it had received.

You can sign Trevor’s petition and support his cause here.

