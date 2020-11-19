Spider-Man PS1 Vs. PS5 Shows How Far We've Come In Gaming Activision/Sony

Gamers have finally got their hands on Spider-Man for the PS5. It’s a massive leap from the wall-crawler’s old days.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next stage Insomniac Games’ journey with our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men. After giving him a brief introduction in the earlier PS4 title, Miles been given his own, fully-fledged adventure.

Alongside Spider-Man Remastered, the new game is built to bring out the best in your next-gen console. If only we knew what technology would be capable of back in the PS1 days.

Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales Insomniac Games

Two decades ago, right at the turn of the millennium, Neversoft and Activision released Spider-Man for the original PlayStation, as well as the Game Boy Colour, Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast.

It follows Spidey as he swings rooftop-to-rooftop, crawling on buildings, shooting enemies with his webs and beating them up. The level design was basic, but back then, it made you feel like the superhero as he traversed the New York skyline. It also featured narration from Stan Lee.

Blocky, janky, with iffy camera mechanics and spotty fighting – it was an absolute masterclass at the time. It may not have aged particularly well, but let’s face it, not many games from that era do. They’re fun to revisit because of the nostalgia.

Upon release, it was acclaimed by critics, with an average score of around 86% for the PlayStation version.

IGN earlier wrote: ‘Spider-Man is a game that will surprise and delight anyone who buys it. It truly is the first real 3D realisation of your favorite webhead, and the 3D engine nearly flawless. Swinging around skyscrapers and spindling out gobs of web has never ever been this fun or this good.’

Fast-forward to 2020, past the first game’s sequels, the movie tie-in titles (Spider-Man 2 is one of the best games ever), Ultimate Spider-Man and the Beenox period, and we finally arrive at 2018’s Spider-Man on PS4. It was a long time coming, and boy was it worth the wait.

Both Miles Morales and the remastered version of the earlier game have two modes: fidelity mode, which provides 4K resolution, 30fps and ray-tracing; and performance mode, which offers up silky smooth 60fps, one of the major attractions of new games on the console.

A PlayStation.Blog post added, ‘We take full-advantage of other next-generation PlayStation features like near-instant loading (don’t worry, you can turn back on those humorous fast-travel animations if you miss them), Spatial 3D Audio on compatible headphones, and the revolutionary DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.’

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available to play on PS4 and PS5 now for £49.99. If you pick up the Ultimate Edition for £69.99, you’ll also get Spider-Man Remastered.