The PlayStation 5 Console Is Here, So We’ve Sent Everyone Home For A PlayDay

All of UNILAD is at home playing PlayStation 5. Sorry. What’s going on? Well, we’ve given our staff the day off.

It’s November 19. For some, it’s just another average working day; the sun has risen, the air is a little frosty, the birds are chirping, the nation’s cereal is soggy, their toast is crunchy.

For gamers across the UK, today marks a massive event. After months upon months of anticipation, the next generation of gaming is finally here with the PlayStation 5.

UNILAD has been pretty excited. Scratch that – hype levels have been in the stratosphere for weeks now. We figured our team were all planning to skive off or take a holiday to spend the day playing the new PS5.

We can’t blame them, to be honest. How could anyone be expected to concentrate when the PS5 is sitting there? How could anyone carry out their daily to-do list when all you want to do is play next-gen games?

Wouldn’t it be class to clock off and spend the day playing the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls or Black Ops Cold War on your new PlayStation?

While we’re busy playing, however, we’re offering you the chance to get your hands on PlayStation’s incredible new console.

You could get a brand-new PS5 without paying a single penny. However, the next-gen console does come at a small price – if you want to slack off and play games, you need to convince us.

To win, simply give us your best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5, and you may be the recipient of a beautiful new PlayStation 5 console.

Good luck! Giving you the day off to play is totally out of our control though, unfortunately.

