You Can Now Sleep Beneath The Stars In A Bubble Dome In Northern Ireland

Sleep Beneath The Stars In A Bubble Dome In Northern Ireland Finn Lough

The hectic pace of modern life means many of us rarely get to switch off in our day-to-day lives, with taking time for reflection sitting way down at the bottom of the to-do list.

Many of us live in the midst of a sprawling city, becoming accustomed to the constant press of crowds and noise. It’s very unlikely we take the time to hit pause and appreciate a glorious sunrise or a rose bush in full bloom.

But we live on a beautiful, awe-inspiring planet and sometimes all we need to do is take ourselves somewhere new in order to fall in love with it all over again.

That’s where a microgap to the Forest Domes at the Finn Lough holiday resort offers a truly magical alternative. Located in the historic Northern Irish town of Enniskillen – an area rich with Celtic mythology and folklore, castles, caves and mysterious beauty – the bubble domes are a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the breathtaking landscape, with 180° transparent walls that let you sleep beneath the stars.

The perfect destination for a romantic getaway, each dome comes complete with a bespoke four-poster bed, an ensuite bathroom and fluffy bathrobes, as well as a Nespresso machine and daily breakfast.

No doubt many people would be tempted to cosy up in one of these little bubbles of tranquillity all weekend long.

Just take a look at the views from the inside:

However, if you did want to venture outside of your dome, there is plenty more to see and do.

For the adventurous, the Finn Lough resort offers outdoorsy activities such as cycling, fishing and water sports. There is also two miles worth of enchanting woodland trails to explore by foot, where nature lovers can keep an eye out for red squirrels and otters.

For those who appreciate a touch of luxury during their hard-earned weekends away, Finn Lough’s impressive spa facilities will help ease you into a state of pure bliss. From the Finnish-style lakefront sauna to the stress-busting float bath, your everyday cares will soon feel another world away.

At the end of a peaceful day making memories, foodies can unwind and reconnect over a glass of wine and a range of locally sourced, seasonal dishes at the Finn Lough restaurant.

A dreamy, one-of-a-kind hideaway that you will carry with you until your next visit.