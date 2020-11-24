21 Savage Mourns Loss Of Younger Brother Stabbed In London
Rapper 21 Savage has mourned the loss of his younger brother after he was reportedly stabbed in London.
The 28-year-old singer, songwriter and producer, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, shared the news about his brother, Terrell Davis, in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, November 23.
Davis was just 27 years old and is said to have been killed on the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton on Sunday.
A family source told the MailOnline Davis had been taking some shopping to his grandmother when he ran into an old friend and got into an argument with them. The alleged suspect is said to have ‘suddenly’ stabbed Davis ‘completely out of the blue’.
21 Savage hasn’t confirmed that his brother was stabbed, but he implied there was another party involved in his death as he wrote online: ‘Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro.’
The rapper paid tribute to his brother by sharing an image of the two of them together as young children.
Alongside the image, he added:
I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back.
Like his older brother, Davis was also reportedly a rapper who went by the name TM1way.
Savage was born in the United Kingdom and brought to the United States as a child, though the family source said he hadn’t been back to Britain ‘for a while’ because he’s been experiencing ‘some legal problems in the US’.
In February 2019, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told USA Today that the rapper had been placed in federal immigration custody following a ‘targeted operation’ in Atlanta. Cox said Savage had overstayed his US visa, which expired in 2006.
Discussing Savage’s relationship with Davis, the family source added:
They are brothers. They used to speak on the phone quite a bit and on WhatsApp.
He’ll be devastated, however, the whole family are.
Terrell was a good guy, he used to live on the estate but had moved away. But he was round visiting his grandmother yesterday and had gone to the shops for her as she’s elderly and we are in the middle of a pandemic.
The source said Davis didn’t have any enemies that they knew of and he ‘wasn’t involved with any gangs’. Instead he was just ‘focused on his music’.
They continued:
He was really good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock.
The Metropolitan police confirmed they were investigating a ‘fatal stabbing’, saying: ‘Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.’
Police added no arrests had been made immediately after the stabbing. Though Savage appeared to confirm the loss of his brother, a representative for the Metropolitan Police told USA Today the department has not yet released the identity of the victim.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
