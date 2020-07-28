50 Cent Apologises For Making Fun Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

PA Images/theestallion/Instagram

50 Cent has apologised to Megan Thee Stallion after he shared a meme mocking her for getting shot.

It comes after Megan took to Instagram to address the shooting, which left her needing surgery to remove two bullets from her feet.

‘I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. It was super scary,’ the 25-year-old said during an Instagram Live. ‘Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life.’

You can watch the emotional video here:

Megan had been on Instagram with Tory Lanez and Kylie Jenner, who had been hosting a pool party at her Holmby Hills residence that night.

Initial reports said Megan was in Tory Lanez’s car outside the residence when he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, after which she was treated for broken glass in her foot. She has since clarified that she was shot.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 12, police officers in Los Angeles received a call about a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills residence. Upon arrival, witnesses told police they had heard people in an SUV arguing before shots were fired.

When law enforcement located the SUV they found rapper Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and another unidentified woman inside. When police searched the vehicle, they discovered a gun. Lanez was arrested and charged on one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

50 Cent has since issued an apology to Megan after sharing an insensitive meme, which made light of the incident.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

Damn I didn’t think this shit was real. It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad you’re feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry.

Draya Michele has also apologised after she received backlash for a number of comments she made during the Wine and Weed podcast.

‘I was wrong to insinuate that there is room for violence in loving relationships, or any relationships for that matter,’ she wrote.

‘I was wrong to try to find humour or make light of the situation and understand why my joking nature was damaging and hurtful.’

Here’s to wishing Megan a speedy recovery.