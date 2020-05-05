50 Cent Calls Out Artist Painting Murals Of Him As Tekashi 6ix9ine

lushsux/50cent/Instagram

A street artist has painted a mural of 50 Cent as Tekashi 6ix9ine and it’s safe to say 50 ain’t happy about it.

Random murals of the rapper as other famous people have surfaced on Instagram with the latest ‘art work’ being of the 44-year-old as recently released inmate Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The artist, known on Instagram as @lushsux, is believed to be based in Australia and has been jazzing up the country’s walls for weeks with his unique portraits.

Adding to the hilariousness of the situation, 50 Cent has been sharing posts on his Instagram captioning them things like : ‘The fuck is wrong with these people.’

Sharing the latest of his work on his page yesterday, May 4, 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – wrote:

i’m sick of this shit, he think i can’t find his ass in australia. i’m a have a knot put right on his fucking head.

Damn.

An hour later, he reposted it again dubbing the artist as a ‘talented nutcase’ making light of the situation after a previously savage caption.

On this portrait in particular, ‘internet personality’ Dan Bilzerian commented, ‘How much I gotta pay you to put these up in your house?’

The first portrait of the America rapper surfaced on April 19 as the artist turned 50 Cent into Donald Trump.

This was followed by art work of the rapper as Post Malone, Kim Jong-un, Taylor Swift and Joe Biden. There was even one of him without any teeth with the caption, ‘too many trips to the candy shop…’ spray painted next to it.

I’m not laughing – you are.

Sharing the toothless portrait on his page, 50 Cent wrote, ‘this is some bullshit man, but how the hell is he doing it so fast. alright he’s talented, but why the fuck he pick me.’

A personal favourite is the Taylor Swift one where you can see 50 Cent boast a blonde pony tail and fringe (or bangs, if you prefer) with ‘Swifty Cent’ sprayed next to it.

While he seems pretty annoyed by the art works, his 25.5 million followers find them hilarious – as well as some of his friends including Snoop Dogg.

The fellow rapper commented on the Tekashi 6ix9ine post saying, ‘art is art’, followed by a laughing face emoji. Phenomenal.

The artist even shared a screenshot of a message from rapper Ja Rule where he said ‘Your my favorite new artist.. nah for real, your art work is amazing… [sic]’.

So, while 50 Cent might not be a fan, alongside Ja Rule, I definitely am.