50 Cent Just Gave Nicki Minaj’s Son ‘Papa Bear’ Another Nickname

50cent/Instagram/nickiminaj/Instagram

50 Cent has given Nicki Minaj’s son a new nickname while people continue to speculate over the three-month-old’s actual name.

Nicki gave birth to her child back in September, but only debuted him on social media at the beginning of this month.

Advert 10

The Moment 4 Life rapper shares her son with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019.

Currently Nicki’s baby is simply known as ‘Papa Bear’ after she referred to him as that in an Instagram post, but 50 Cent has other plans for the baby’s name.

PA Images

Sharing a few pictures of Nicki’s son on social media on Sunday, January 3, the Many Men rapper wrote, ‘Look at them cheeks, we got another winner I would say south side but this baby rich. […] look at him i think he know he rich already.’

Advert 10

Replying to the series of photographs, Nicki put, ‘I know u bout to have another one real soon [sic]’, along with a sleepy face emoji.

Referring to the baby’s evident lavish lifestyle, Fiddy then commented, ‘y’all can call him papa bear but i’m calling him Richie Rich. […] That is his name Richie Rich [sic]’.

50 Cent/Instagram

In a separate comment, 50 Cent also said that ‘somebody gotta take over’ when he and Nicki retire from the music industry, implying her son will be the one to do so.

Advert 10

Nicki apparently has more pressing matters than announcing the real name of her son, however, as the Starships rapper is reportedly being sued for a whopping $200 million for ripping off someone else’s song.

The lawsuit, filed by Jawara Headley – aka Brinx Billions – claims Nicki’s song Rich Sex rips off a similar song she wrote in 2016 for her 2018 album, Queen.