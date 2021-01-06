50 Cent Mocks Floyd Mayweather For Allegedly Getting A Beard Transplant
50 Cent joked that Floyd Mayweather ‘took hair from his ass and put it on his face’ after the former boxer was rumoured to have had a beard transplant.
Social media users began speculating about Mayweather’s facial hair after he shared a picture last month showing off a goatee and moustache amid a shorter smattering of stubble. The 43-year-old, who has always sported a shaved head, also appeared to be sprouting hairs from his scalp.
The image led his followers to believe that he may have undergone a hair transplant, with one Twitter user writing, ‘Floyd Mayweather went and bought a hairline I see. Why he ain’t put LeBron on to his hair specialist [sic].’
Another commented:
Floyd mayweather’s hair transplant is looking clean uno [sic]
Mayweather doesn’t appear to have publicly confirmed or denied his rumoured transplant and he turned off the comments on his Instagram photo, but 50 Cent made clear that he believes the rumours.
The rapper took to Instagram to mock Mayweather’s new look, posting a picture of his beard and writing:
LMAO he took hair from his ass and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ.
50 made his amusement at the situation clear as he added six laughing emojis to the caption, though it seems he soon changed his mind about targetting the former boxer, as he deleted the post shortly after sharing it.
YouTuber Hairliciously, who has undergone his own hair transplant, shared a video about Mayweather’s new facial hair in which he expressed his belief that the boxer had flown to Turkey and paid to achieve the look.
The YouTuber used his own knowledge of hair transplants to back up his claims, saying, ‘Looking at the photo it definitely looks like a beard transplant. You can clearly see the grafts that were implanted all through his beard.’
Hairliciously added:
Having seen countless numbers of hair and beard transplants, I am 100% sure that [Floyd Mayweather got] a beard and hair transplant.
He noted Mayweather had previously only sported a goatee, adding, ‘I’m not a big fan of beard transplants, because oftentimes they don’t look natural … It takes a lot of grafts to make the beard dense.’
Mayweather has since shared a number of other photos to Instagram, with one profile image showing his stubble connecting his beard to his scalp. His facial hair looks entirely convincing in the image, though fans still have their suspicions, with one writing, ‘Money damn sure bought that hairline.’
