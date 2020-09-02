50 Cent Says Eminem Texted Asking To 'Land On That D*ck' PA Images

Oh, to be a fly on the wall of 50 Cent and Eminem’s friendship.

A lot of people would kill to know the conversations that go on behind closed doors between two of the biggest artists in hip hop.

But, if you’re expecting highbrow chat between the two music moguls, you’re in for a rude awakening.

50 Cent recently shared the last message he received from Em, during an interview shared on his website, This Is 50.

It turns out that, in this case, mega stars text just like teenage boys, and it’s actually quite endearing if you think about it.

Apparently Em isn’t mad keen on conversing over text anyway, but when he does get in touch with 50, it’s always unexpected.

It all sounds pretty cute, until you hear the actual message the 8 Mile star most recently sent to his mate.

50 Cent explained:

To this day, you know what’s ill about Em, he hits me randomly. He texted me and he was like, ‘When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that dick? What the f*ck is wrong with you?’

Nice.

Before anyone starts to question whether 50 and Em’s relationship is purely platonic after all, hip hop fans will notice straight away that he was referencing 50’s singing on Pop Smoke’s The Woo with Roddy Ricch.

So, 50 replied to Em saying:

You said a line that a b*tch was supposed to say and made it sound cool. Oh, you was on some other sh*t.

‘But he’ll stop doing what he’s doing to do that. That sh*t makes my day on a whole other level. Cause I’m like, that was random. I’m always gonna have love for him. That’s my guy,’ he explained.

50 and Eminem first met back in 2002, when Em first listened to his mixtape, and they have remained good friends ever since, even after 50 parted ways with Shady Records in 2014.

‘It’s impossible to ruin the relationship Eminem and I have built up. There’s no way I would say or do anything that would disrespect what he’s done for me,’ he told Huffington Post at the time.

‘I credit a huge portion of my success to Em because if it wasn’t for him being excited about the project, no one else would have rallied around it.’

That’s friendship goals right there.