50 Cent Says He’d Pick Tekashi 6ix9ine Over His Own Son
With his uncanny ability to get where water can’t, Tekashi 6ix9ine has somehow managed to make his way to the forefront of public conversation yet again, following his recent release from jail.
Except this time, it comes after some pretty unusual and bizarre comments from fellow rapper 50 Cent.
Tekashi has found himself somewhat shunned from the world of gangster rap after he testified against several members of the Nine Trey Gangta Bloods and signed a cooperation agreement in return for a reduced sentence.
Last week, the rapper was released from jail and moved to home confinement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But, it seems Tekashi might still have one mate left in the rap world after 50 Cent confirmed his relationship with 6ix9ine in an Instagram live this week.
‘Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody,’ 50 Cent joked, before bizarrely bringing in his own son into the matter, adding: ‘He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son. F*ck that n*****.’
His comments are a not-so-subtle nod to his ongoing feud with his eldest son, 22-year-old Marquise Jackson, who the rapper has previously said he wouldn’t mind if he ‘got hit by a bus’.
While the pair used to have a strong relationship, things turned sour in 2008, when 50 Cent and Marquise’s mum Shaniqua Thompkins started fighting over their $4 million mansion.
50 was trying to evict the mother of his child, while she said he’d verbally agreed to give her somewhere else to live. The rapper later said his son had fully embraced his mum’s perspective of him and the pair have regularly traded public blows against one another.
Unsurprisingly, it seems as though Marquise isn’t too impressed with his dad’s comments and he took to Instagram himself to respond.
He said:
I ain’t get a chance to hop in the most gangsterest live ever, but everybody tagged me in it. Here it go right here, let’s see what he said.
Did he just say he would claim a rat? Aw nah, I don’t want no parts of that cheese y’all eating over there, big fella. I don’t know what y’all got going on. I don’t know what y’all got going on over there. That’s some other s***.
No love lost there, ay?
It’ll be interesting to see what other rappers think of Cent’s support for Tekashi.
