50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over Jake Paul Fight

50 Cent has had his say on the altercation between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul as the rapper took to Instagram to troll the boxer.

Paul found himself in a scuffle with Mayweather ahead of the boxer’s upcoming exhibition bout with Paul’s brother, Logan, while attending a media event for the fight on Thursday, May 6.

The YouTuber antagonised Mayweather by stealing his baseball hat and saying ‘Gotcha hat’ before running away. Chaos quickly ensued and punches were thrown as Mayweather and his bodyguards attempted to get the hat back, with the boxer heard saying: ‘I’ll kill you motherf*cker.’

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, with social media users describing the scene as ‘wild’, and it didn’t take long for 50 Cent to chime in as he took aim at Mayweather in the wake of the altercation.

Alongside an image of Mayweather taken in the moment Paul stole his hat, 50 wrote:

WTF going on on champ head. I heard he had his pubic hairs put on his face. Lol.

The rapper continued his trolling on Twitter, where he shared a photo of Mayweather pursuing Paul and wrote: ‘Floyd like [sad face] you can’t show people my hair. LOL.’

50 isn’t the only one making the most out of the fight as Paul continues to make references to it on social media, and has even gone as far as to create his own baseball cap which reads: ‘Gotcha hat’.

Following the fight, the YouTuber-turned-boxer also changed his Twitter name to ‘GOTCHA HAT’ and tweeted to say he stole Mayweather’s hat ‘because he steals peoples money with boring fights.’

In another post, he wrote: ‘honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!’

A third tweet read: ‘word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me. if I die……. I died for the hat.’

Though Paul is evidently having a field day with the situation, his brother was not so impressed as he told TMZ Sports: ‘That sh*t is not funny.’

He commented:

I f*kking wish that wasn’t real. I wish it was staged… It’s not fun for anyone. That sh*t just got personal by default. It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference …come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f*ck!?

With all of the attention now on Mayweather and the Paul brothers it will be interesting to see what happens during the exhibition bout, which is set to take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 6.