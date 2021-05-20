6ix9ine Claims Jake Paul ‘On Steroids’ After YouTuber Says He ‘Deserves To Get His Ass Beat’

6ix9ine/jakepaul/Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed Jake Paul is ‘on steroids’ after the YouTuber expressed a desire to fight him because he ‘deserves to get his ass beat’.

Paul hasn’t been shy in his attempts to spark conversation around his involvement with boxing recently, whether through stealing sporting legend Floyd Mayweather’s hat or trash talking The Game, so it’s no surprise he was happy to chat about the subject while answering questions from fans on Instagram this week.

Getting straight to the point, one fan asked whether the YouTuber would be willing to fight 6ix9ine, the rapper known for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

PA Images

Paul gave a somewhat mixed response, saying that he wants to go head-to-head with Tekashi because he ‘deserves to get his ass beat’ and because he could do it for ‘all the people he’s disrespected,’ but at the same time the YouTuber claimed it would be a waste of a fight.

He continued: ‘But honestly it would be too easy and a 30 second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out.’

Before long, 6ix9ine was made aware of Paul’s opinions of him and responded to make his own claims about the YouTuber. Tekashi didn’t allude to the idea of a fight between the pair, but instead seemed to dismiss Paul’s legitimacy altogether, as he wrote: ‘I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away.’

The security guard 6ix9ine is referring to is Paul’s former bodyguard Shamir ‘The Shadow’ Bolivar, who died shortly before Paul’s fight with Ben Askren last month. Tekashi is thought to have known Boliver through working with him via The Shadow Group Security company.

Despite all of his chat about boxing, Paul has so far made a habit out of fighting opponents known for other professions, including YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren, an MMA fighter who had never boxed professionally before.

The YouTuber has a 3-0 record as professional fighter, which likely contributes to his confidence in the idea of fighting 6ix9ine. However, since neither Paul or Tekashi actually seem that bothered about making the bout a reality it’s likely we won’t see their criticisms of one another reach boiling point in the ring.

Still, the apparent beef was enough to get fans talking, with social media users sharing screenshots of the comments on Twitter and expressing their approval for the idea of a fight between the two.

