A Jason Momoa Colouring Book Exists Purely To Ease Your Stress

Colouring is often a pastime more favoured by young children, but a new Jason Momoa-inspired book proves it’s not just kids who can benefit from the hobby.

Crush and Color: Jason Momoa is described as ‘a Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat’, and boy, does it deliver.

Pictures awaiting a splash of colour include drawings of a shirtless Momoa drinking tea on a porch, as well as him riding the waves on a surfboard, meditating and enjoying some kisses from a dog.

Though the drawings feature details right down to the actor’s tattoos and jewellery, the black and white pages allow the artist to bring the scene to life according to their own personal vision and preferences, encouraging you to forget your worries and lose yourself in your own little 2D, Momoa-filled world.

It’s the perfect gift for anyone who wants a bit more of the actor in their life, while also offering all the benefits that colouring has been proven to have.

Dr. Rachel Brandoff, a Creative Art Therapist from Thomas Jefferson University, told Bored Panda the pastime has been known to benefit ‘stress relief, distraction, mental escape, focusing or mindful engagement, and for some people enjoyment and fun.’

The Jason Momoa book would likely bring enjoyment and fun to all those who lay their hands on it, as it’s pretty hard not to have a good time while looking at the situations the actor finds himself in on each page, from mowing the lawn to enjoying a hot bubble bath.

If this is the book that’s been missing from your life, you’ll be glad to know you can get yourself a copy for less than £10 on Amazon.

