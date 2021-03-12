unilad
Advert

A Jason Momoa Colouring Book Exists Purely To Ease Your Stress

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Mar 2021 18:33
YelyenaChord/Reddit

Colouring is often a pastime more favoured by young children, but a new Jason Momoa-inspired book proves it’s not just kids who can benefit from the hobby. 

Crush and Color: Jason Momoa is described as ‘a Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat’, and boy, does it deliver.

Advert

Pictures awaiting a splash of colour include drawings of a shirtless Momoa drinking tea on a porch, as well as him riding the waves on a surfboard, meditating and enjoying some kisses from a dog.

Jason Momoa colouring bookCrush+Color

Though the drawings feature details right down to the actor’s tattoos and jewellery, the black and white pages allow the artist to bring the scene to life according to their own personal vision and preferences, encouraging you to forget your worries and lose yourself in your own little 2D, Momoa-filled world.

It’s the perfect gift for anyone who wants a bit more of the actor in their life, while also offering all the benefits that colouring has been proven to have.

Advert

Dr. Rachel Brandoff, a Creative Art Therapist from Thomas Jefferson University, told Bored Panda the pastime has been known to benefit ‘stress relief, distraction, mental escape, focusing or mindful engagement, and for some people enjoyment and fun.’

Jason Momoa colouring bookCrush+Color

The Jason Momoa book would likely bring enjoyment and fun to all those who lay their hands on it, as it’s pretty hard not to have a good time while looking at the situations the actor finds himself in on each page, from mowing the lawn to enjoying a hot bubble bath.

If this is the book that’s been missing from your life, you’ll be glad to know you can get yourself a copy for less than £10 on Amazon.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

GMB Viewers Vow To Stop Watching Show After Piers Morgan Leaves
News

GMB Viewers Vow To Stop Watching Show After Piers Morgan Leaves

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan
Celebrity

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan

TikTok Is Just Learning About Ohio Man Who Vanished After Entering Bar But Never Leaving
Viral

TikTok Is Just Learning About Ohio Man Who Vanished After Entering Bar But Never Leaving

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Aquaman, jason momoa

Credits

Amazon and 1 other

  1. Amazon

    Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies with an Epic Dreamboat

  2. Bored Panda

    A ‘Jason Momoa Coloring Book’ Exists And It Is Supposed To Ease Your Stress

 