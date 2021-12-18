unilad
A Ridiculous Amount Of Famous People Celebrate Their Birthday Today

by : Shola Lee on : 18 Dec 2021 13:34
A Ridiculous Amount Of Famous People Celebrate Their Birthday Today

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, particularly for the many celebrities who celebrate their birthday today, December 18.

Sure, we all have birthday twins, the incredible people that share your birthday. They might be friends, family or famous people you don’t know. Either way, you feel a special bond with them.

Mine is Dua Lipa. Does this mean I stream her music more? Not really. But does it feel like we’re part of a special birthday club? Yes, absolutely.

Billie Eilish

Today’s birthday club includes: Steven Spielberg, Brad Pitt, Steve Austin, Billie Eilish, Keith Richards, Christina Aguilera, Ray Liotta, Katie Holmes, and the list goes on.

So, what does this mean?

Well, the group could certainly put together a good musical, one to rival the iconic/disastrous Cats (2019).

But essentially, it means they were all born on December 18, they’re all Sagittarius, and they probably all spent the holidays with people combining their gifts because their birthday is in the middle of the festive season.

Dua and I don’t have this issue.

Steven Spielberg
Still, we’d like to wish the group a happy birthday, they’ve all had a pretty big year.

Eilish released her latest album, Happier Than Ever, while Spielberg released West Side Story, both to rave reviews.

Seriously, this group should put together a musical.

If you want to find who’s in your birthday club they’re just a Google away, and if they’re famous probably many, many miles away too, but at least you have something in common.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Billie Eilish, birthday, Steven Spielberg

