Aaron Carter Says He’s ‘Biggest Thing In Music’ After Getting Face Tattoo

Aaron Carter/Instagram

Aaron Carter has declared he’s the biggest thing in music right now, after getting a huge new face tattoo.

The American singer took to Instagram to show off his bold new ink which depicts mythological Greek Gorgon, Medusa, all down the side of his face.

He posed shirtless and stood in front of a mirror to get the design in full shot.

Alongside the selfie, the former child star wrote:

IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker [sic]

Aaron has been a cause for concern among fans recently after he hit the headlines for his public feud with his brother, Backstreet Boys star Nick. However, the 31-year-old has reassured fans he’s okay and is going to get the help he needs.

The musician was handed a restraining order from two of his siblings, including Nick, in a bid to keep him away from them and their families.

According to reports in the Mirror, the siblings claimed they felt in danger over ‘increasingly alarming behaviour’ from Aaron, who bragged about his firearms collection on social media.

The 31-year-old has since revealed he’s getting help from TV psychiatrist Dr Ish Major and has given up anti-anxiety medication Xanax with his help.

He’s even surrendered his firearms as part of the restraining orders brought against him by Nick and his twin sister Angel.

As per the Mirror, Nick explained his decision to seek the restraining order, telling fans:

After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confessions that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.

He continued to say he hopes his younger brother finds help, adding:

We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.

Aaron spoke about the restraining order on Twitter, however he denied having made threats against his family members.

He wrote:

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]