Abolish The Monarchy Trends In UK After Harry And Meghan’s Interview

#AbolishTheMonarchy is trending on Twitter after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated interview aired last night.

During the two-hour sit down with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS, the couple made several revelations about life as a royal.

Most notably, the Duchess of Sussex told the host that a member of the royal family had concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

In shock, Oprah asks, ‘ There’s conversation about how dark your baby is going to be?’

‘Several conversations … potentially and what that would look like,’ Meghan replied.

Also in the interview, the Duchess shared her struggles with mental health, telling Oprah that the rumours about her in the media drove her to feel suicidal during a period of her pregnancy.

‘Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, but I knew that if I didn’t say that, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,’ she said, adding that when she expressed her intention to get professional help, ‘senior people’ told her it wouldn’t be good for the institution.

Following the interview, Twitter has been flooded with the hashtag #AbolishTheMonarchy as people criticise the royal family and its treatment of the couple.

‘Proud of Meghan to open up about what has happened to her. Just hearing what she went through and how badly she was treated is so heartbreaking,’ one person wrote.

‘People waking up today just realising that the British Monarchy is a classist, racist institution?’ another said.

‘The royal family repeatedly expressed concerns about her baby’s skin colour. They discussed not giving him a royal title. They failed to protect her from tabloid race-baiting. The monarchy is not fit for purpose. It should go,’ a third wrote.

CBS

Also in the interview, Oprah questioned why Archie was not made a prince.

‘You certainly must have had some conversations with Harry about it and had your own suspicions as to why they didn’t want to make Archie a prince. Why do you think that is?’ Winfrey asked.

‘They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,’ Meghan replied.

Republic, an anti-monrachy UK-based organisation, said the interview was ‘devastating’.

‘We said a year ago, when Harry and Meghan quit the family, that this is going to be a bad decade for the royals. The #OprahMeghanHarry interview is devastating at a time when we’re fast approaching a transition to King Charles and Prince of Wales William,’ the group said.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm tonight and on ITV Hub.