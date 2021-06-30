Actor Allison Mack Sentenced In Sex Trafficking ‘Cult’ Case

PA Images

Allison Mack has been sentenced for her role in the NXIVM cult, after pleading guilty to manipulating women into being sex trafficked for the group’s leader.

Mack – best known for her role on the TV show Smallville – was sentenced to three years in prison for racketeering at a Brooklyn court today, June 30, after admitting she spent years helping to provide ‘brainwashed women’ who would act as ‘sex slaves’ for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

NXIVM was established in 1998 in upstate New York, and claimed to offer ‘self-improvement’ courses, but was in fact a front for recruiting women for a secret society led by Raniere, many of whom were forced into engaging in sex acts with the cult leader.

Prosecutors said Mack was a member of Raniere’s inner circle, and acted as a ‘master’ for the women, ordering them ‘to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere.’

In a letter to the court filed ahead of sentencing, Mack wrote that her involvement with Raniere was ‘the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life,’ and apologised to his victims, saying ‘I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.’

According to AP, advisory sentencing guidelines recommend a prison term of at least 14 years for racketeering charges, however prosecutors agreed to a reduced sentence following Mack’s co-operation in the case against Raniere, who was sentenced in October to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking.

Mack was arrested shortly after Raniere was extradited from Mexico in March 2018, and provided key information to the prosecution about the NXIVM leader’s ‘demeaning’ treatment of the trafficked women, including explaining how some were ‘branded’ with his initials during a ceremony which Raniere described as ‘sacrificial.’

Her attorneys requested that Mack be sentenced to probation or home confinement as a result of her co-operation and remorse, writing in court papers, ‘She cannot undo what has been done, and she will have to live with the regret for the rest of her life.’

Speaking ahead of the sentencing hearing, actor Jessica Joan, one of NXIVM’s victims, told CBS New York:

I feel like Allison deserves the maximum sentence so she can spend time thinking about her actions and all of the havoc and destruction that she’s caused for myself and many other people.