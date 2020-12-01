unilad
Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Dec 2020 17:46
Juno and The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender in a heartfelt Instagram post. 

The 33-year-old announced the news today, December 1, telling his 3.2 million followers that his pronouns are ‘he/they’ and his name is Elliot.

He described himself as ‘lucky’ to be writing the message and to ‘have arrived at this place’ in life, and expressed his ‘overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported [him] along this journey’.

Elliot PageElliot PageElliot Page/Instagram

Elliot continued:

I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.

Elliot went on to ask his fans for ‘patience’, noting that his joy is ‘real, but it is also fragile’. He said he is ‘scared’ of ‘the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence’, and stressed that he is ‘not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous’, but that he wanted to ‘address the full picture.’

Elliot PageElliot PageElliot Page/Instagram

Elliot continued:

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.

According to Variety, Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said Elliot has long been an ‘outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people’, and stressed that the actor will ‘now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people.’

Elliot Page The Umbrella AcademyElliot Page The Umbrella AcademyNetflix

Adams added:

All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.

After sharing the news, Elliot was met with a wealth of support from other celebrities including Miley Cyrus and fellow The Umbrella Academy actor Justin Min, who wrote: ‘love you so much’.

The official page for the hit Netflix series also responded to Elliot’s post, writing: ‘so proud of our superhero!! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!’

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

